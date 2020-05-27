Amid Ellen DeGeneres’ Non-Payment Of Dues Controversy, Her Net Worth Will Leave You Baffled!

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most popular hosts and richest women in the world. ‘The Ellen Show’ has made her one of America’s richest self-made woman. She’s the most celebrated TV host in the west and has a massive fan following on social media.

Lately, there has been so much criticism for Ellen DeGeneres for reducing her staff’s salary amid lockdown. The makers of the show including the comedian are deducting 60 percent salary of their employees and they’re really pissed with it. Although there’s no official confirmation to this, these are just the reports doing rounds on social media.

What if we told you her net worth leave you baffled? Well, Ellen can literally feed her staff for months if not years. According to Wealthy Gorilla, it is estimated at around $490 million.

Ellen DeGeneres charges around $25 million for one episode of ‘The Ellen Show’. Besides that, the stand-up comedian has major investments in real estate with wife Portia de Rossi and has given voiceovers for a lot of shows and films. At the beginning of her career, she has also acted in a few sitcoms and films and have made huge money in the same business.

The Mr. Wrong actress is a philanthropist and is one of the highest-paid TV hosts of all time. Apart all this, her brand endorsement deals are also crazy including American Express, CoverGirl and JCPenney. The Finding Nemo actress has made huge money from her tour shows and has also hosted Oscars for which she was paid a hefty amount of $15,000 in 2017.

Ellen DeGeneres has a lifestyle and clothing brand of her own called ‘ED By Ellen’. In 2018, Finding Dory actress signed a whopping deal of $20 million with Netflix for an exclusive stand-up special. She’s a huge fan of luxury home and over the course of 16 years, she has changed more than 20 luxury houses. Unbelievable, right?

The Love Letter actress has an insane collection of expensive cars including Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche. In 2016, Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Ok, so that’s that for Ellen DeGeneres.

