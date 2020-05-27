Avengers: Endgame Actor Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Has Found A NEW Dear Friend, Sorry Iron Man!

Just like any of us, even celebrities are stuck in the lockdown. But what fans are always excited is to know what our Marvel superheroes are up to. Recently, Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans who plays Captain America showcased the haircut he gave to his dog, Dodger. Now, Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man has introduced us to his new friend. Well, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron May may just be disappointed.

All long in the Marvel films, we have witnessed a special bond between Iron Man and Spider-Man. Robert Downey Jr’s character has always been there for Spidey. The most emotional one remained with Avengers: Endgame and we saw how devastated that left Tom Holland’s character.

Getting back to Holland’s real-life new dear friend. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video. While the entire world is stranded at their homes, Tom Holland has an uninvited guest and a cute one.

There’s a pigeon who has entered his house. Well, yes, that’s the dear friend that we’re talking about. In a video shared by the Avengers: Endgame actor, he could be seen calling it Will Smith hilariously! Furthermore, one can witness him directing the little bird out of his house.

The video has won hearts of viewers and fans all across are going ga ga over their sweet Spider-Man.

A user shared Tom Holland’s video on Twitter and wrote, “Tom Holland trying to get a pigeon out of his house is my quarantine content and I love it.”

Another wrote, “Nobody… Not a single soul… Tom Holland talking to a pigeon: “Smashing it. Smashing it. This is great work, this is good form. Smashing it.”

“IM CRYING TOM HOLLAND HAD TO GUIDE A LEGIT PIGEON OUT OF HIS HOME DJDJDJDJDKOSSOSL,” wrote another.

Check out the video below:

Tom Holland trying to get a pigeon out of his house is my quarantine content and I love it pic.twitter.com/f945YxCaAK — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) May 25, 2020

