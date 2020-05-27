Thanos proved to be one of the strongest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers suffered a great loss to defeat this mighty villain played by Josh Brolin. Recently, it was revealed that the Mad Titan is World’s Most Popular Movie Villain.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos managed to defeat the strongest Avengers altogether. But in this poll that comprises of Rotten Tomatoes Score, Monthy Google Searces and Wikipedia page views, he left behind some powerful bad guys. This Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos beat Star Wars’ Darth Vader, The Dark Knight’s Joker, Harry Potter’s Lord Voldermort and Star Wars’ Kylo Ren.

Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin took to his Instagram page to express his happiness. In his post, Josh shared how much he enjoyed playing Thanos and called it a great experience of his career. The actor wrote, “Already one of the great experiences of my career. Throw back black box theatre in the lower Eastside acting. All imagination. All classical conviction. @therussobrothers whispering inspirations from “Scarface” or “Apocalypse Now” in my ear. RDJ doing Kung Fu on my hand between takes. @zoesaldana showing me pictures of her children before I threw her off a cliff. Felt like theatre days. Golden. I’m so glad people enjoyed this. Win. Win. What a ride.”

Check out the post below:

In Avengers: Endgame, to kill Thanos, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man snapped his fingers by wielding the infinity gauntlet. Tony Stark lost his life to save millions from dying because of the Mad Titan. But looks like in real life, people are curious to know more about this MCU villain.

While the makers have clearly stated that Thanos is dead in Avengers: Endgame, there are reports that he will return. A few weeks ago, there were reports that in Marvel’s upcoming film ‘The Eternals’, the audience will get to see young Thanos. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!