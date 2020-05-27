Chris Evans AKA Captain America REVEALS His Favourite Avengers: Endgame Moment & It’s Of Course With Robert Downey Jr

Chris Evans bid goodbye to Captain America and Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. His contract with MCU ended with this 2019 films. Along with Chris, ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr also bid adieu to Marvel films. It isn’t easy for fans to not see the amazing duo anymore in future films.

In Captain America: Civil War, Captain America and Iron Man fought against each other. In several Avengers films, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers have had a clash of opinions. But in real life, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr love each other a lot. During promotional tours and interviews, we have seen how they never stop praising each other. Recently, Chris Evans was asked about Avengers: Endgame and favourite moments and well, he mentioned Downey in it.

On Awards Chatter podcast, about RDJ and Avengers: Endgame, Chris said, “Everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. You almost feel like you’re living in a memory; you feel like it’s almost like the moment’s already passed, so you’re really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like. Like I said, in Endgame, there are just so many great moments. I love scenes with Downey. I love seeing the evolution of those two characters.”

He added, “They usually give Cap great motivational speeches and things like that. Any of those scenes where there’s all of us together, and it just is a real reflective and special moment.”

Chris Evans even praised the Russo Brothers and spoke about favourite Marvel moments. The actor shared, “The Russos are real, real cinephiles, and they have such knowledge and love for certain scenes in certain movies. And you can tell when they get excited about certain moments that they want to make iconic; they were really excited about that first elevator fight scene in Winter Soldier. You could tell that they wanted it to be special, and as a result, that’s one of my favourite fight sequences. And the moment with the helicopter, they said, listen, they had a shot in their mind, they had a position, posture in their mind; you can see when they’re excited that you’re just a piece of the puzzle in their creative vision.”

The Russo Brothers entered MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2015) and it is one of the best Marvel films.

Meanwhile, in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans’ Captain America gave up his superpowers in the end. His character turns old in the end. On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man sacrificed his life to kill Thanos.

We are definitely going to miss these two superheroes in MCU!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!