Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Netizens Are SHOCKED To Learn Her Mother & Husband Simon Monjack Shared Same Bed After Her Death!

Brittany Murphy was one of the most amazing Hollywood actresses. Unfortunately, on December 20, 2009, Brittany lost her life at the age of 32. There have been mystery and suspicion surrounding the actress’ death. It’s because 5 months after Murphy passed away, her husband Simon Monjack died in similar circumstances.

In her career till 2009, Brittany Murphy has been a part of some fantastic films. Her work includes Clueless, 8 Mile, Little Black Book, Just Married and others. In Just Married, Brittany starred alongside Ashton Kutcher who was her real-life boyfriend at that time.

Recently, Investigation Discovery aired a special on the actress titled, ‘Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery’. Fans took to Twitter and expressed their thoughts on her and how she left the world too son. Some even shared they suspect her husband for her death. They are shocked to learn that after Brittany’s death, he shared the bed with her mother.

One of the fans shared, “I miss my angel every single day, she always brought so much light into this world. she never deserved the pain she went through. #brittanymurphy.”

Another fan tweeted, “Brittany’s mom and her husband shared the same bed to comfort each other after Brittany’s death. #BrittanyMurphy”.

One more wrote, “Even if they didn’t kill her, I’m offended on her behalf that her mama and husband were carrying on in the same bed after she passed. What the actual shit is this. Buncha addicts enabling each other, she deserved better. #BrittanyMurphy”.

Read the tweets below:

