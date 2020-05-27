What we now call the song ‘Same Old Love’ was supposed to be Rihanna’s number back in 2014. One of the lyricists of the song, Charli XCX had opened up on Tumblr in 2016 about Rihanna’s history with the track. He also talked about how it ended up on Gomez’s album.

“I think at one point Rihanna was gonna sing it or something, but then I think the direction of her record changed and it wasn’t right for her anymore (anti is one of my fav albums of the year btw slay). Then I think Selena heard it and was into it, and she sang it, and it just suited her voice and her story so well. The song felt so emotional and real coming from her. I was really happy she cut it; it felt very powerful.” he had written on Tumblr.

Now a long time after Selena Gomez slayed the song in her voice, Rihanna’s version has popped up and it’s taking the internet by storm. PopCrave featured the audio of Rihanna’s version on its site first and later it went viral on social media as well. Check Out below:

Rihanna’s demo version of Selena Gomez "Same Old Love" has leaked listen now pic.twitter.com/XqMc9jNtOK — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) May 26, 2020

The Rihanna demo of Same Old Love, made famous by Selena Gomez, has leaked! This is our first “new” music from makeup and fashion entrepreneur Rihanna in years! https://t.co/70iRftxSB9 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 27, 2020

Soon after Rihanna’s version of Same Old Love got leaked both RiRi and Selena started trending on Twitter. Here’s how netizens are reacting to the song:

It would be 🔥🔥🔥 for @rihanna and @selenagomez to do a colab for Same Old Love. It would hit the charts again. — Patricia Ribeiro 🔥 (@Punkeca_eww) May 26, 2020

Just found out that Rihanna's same old love demo finally got leaked in full pic.twitter.com/NYofJdQQxx — 𝙫 𝙚 𝙣 𝙪 𝙨 ⛈ (@artfloozyyedits) May 26, 2020

SAME OLD LOVE BY RIHANNA WAS LEAKED??! OMG STREAM — Rosemary COMMS OPEN 0/3 (@iixRosemaryiix) May 26, 2020

Rihanna's version of Same Old Love leaked!! OMG, I swear I told my boyfriend the story of that song last week & that I was hopeful that one day I would hear RiRi's take 🙌😭 — Kevin Zenteno (@kevinzenteno) May 27, 2020

hearing rihanna singing same old love makes me feel all sort of things — jamie la que canta🦄 (@jamiemndz) May 27, 2020

Same Old Love is written by Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan, Charli XCX, and Tor Erik Hermansen.

