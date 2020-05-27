Rihanna's Version Of Selena Gomez's Same Old Love Gets Leaked, Is Driving Netizens Crazy
Rihanna’s Version Of Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love Gets Leaked, It’s Driving Netizens Crazy

What we now call the song ‘Same Old Love’ was supposed to be Rihanna’s number back in 2014. One of the lyricists of the song, Charli XCX had opened up on Tumblr in 2016 about Rihanna’s history with the track. He also talked about how it ended up on Gomez’s album.

“I think at one point Rihanna was gonna sing it or something, but then I think the direction of her record changed and it wasn’t right for her anymore (anti is one of my fav albums of the year btw slay). Then I think Selena heard it and was into it, and she sang it, and it just suited her voice and her story so well. The song felt so emotional and real coming from her. I was really happy she cut it; it felt very powerful.” he had written on Tumblr.

Now a long time after Selena Gomez slayed the song in her voice, Rihanna’s version has popped up and it’s taking the internet by storm. PopCrave featured the audio of Rihanna’s version on its site first and later it went viral on social media as well. Check Out below:

Soon after Rihanna’s version of Same Old Love got leaked both RiRi and Selena started trending on Twitter. Here’s how netizens are reacting to the song:

What are your thoughts on this?

Same Old Love is written by Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan, Charli XCX, and Tor Erik Hermansen.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out