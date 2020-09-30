Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting.

During an interview, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business, reports eonline.com.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before,” Jennifer Aniston replied.

Jennifer Aniston said that she thought about it before The Morning Show, but after a different “unprepared project” she had completed that “s**** the life out of me”.

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” she recalled thinking.

As for an alternate career option, Jennifer said: “Interior design, probably. I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston made a lot of noise when she allegedly got flirty with Brad Pitt while reading out a raunchy scene, when they got together for a virtual reading out session.

The couple, who got divorced in 2005, united for a live reading of the 1982 film “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” along with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey.

