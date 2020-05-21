Jennifer Aniston Is Furious, WARNS Brad Pitt To Choose Between Her & Alia Shawkat?

Looks like love isn’t anytime coming easily to Jennifer Aniston. The beauty back in 2005 lost her husband Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie. Since a while now, rumours have been rife that the ex-couple has reconciled. But twist in the tale came with Alia Shawkat, who has multiple times been spotted outside the actor’s house. How’s the FRIENDS actress coping with it?

Earlier, rumours suggested that Jennifer Aniston has been quite patient with Brad Pitt. Although the actor was spending his time with Alia Shawkat amid lockdown, she wanted to give him his space. But the meetings with the Arrested Development star kept increasing. As expected, that reportedly isn’t going well with The Morning Show actress anymore.

Recent reports now suggest that Jennifer Aniston has clearly asked Brad Pitt to make up his mind for once and all. A report by Heatworld now states that she wants to know where she stands in Brad’s life. Owing to the same, Jen has asked the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star to ‘make his mind up’ and stop being so “flaky and indecisive” about his intentions with her.

To add onto the fuel, rumours are rife that Brad Pitt is barely in touch with Jennifer Aniston anymore. Some days he calls to check on her and behaves like there’s nothing going behind the back at all! With no option left, the actress has now warned her ex-husband that she won’t consider a relationship until all of this settles down.

Revealing it all, a source close to the publication reveals, “Whenever anyone asks Brad what’s going on between him and Alia, he insists they’re just friends, but there’s been loads of rumours that she’s been staying at his place and hanging out with him non-stop. Brad has still been contacting Jen and acting like nothing’s going on between him and Alia. He’s been acting flirty and saying how much he looks forward to meeting up with Jen once the crisis is over.”

Regarding Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s actions, “She’s been taking the calls, but she finds it maddening wondering what the hell is happening – and she’s told him as much. She feels heartbroken and let down by him once again,” adds the source.

Only time will tell whether this is true or just another made-up stuff!

