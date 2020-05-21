After Snyder Cut’s Announcement Of Justice League, David Ayer Shares A Cryptic Post With Ayer Cut Of Suicide Squad

DC fans had been desperately waiting and pleading for the Snyder Cut of Justice League for 2 years. Their wishes have finally come true as Zack Snyder has confirmed that Snyder Cut will debut on HBO Max in 2021. Following this news, the Suicide Squad director David Ayer congratulated Snyder on social media. And just after patting Snyder’s back, David Ayer teased his own Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad.

The Snyder Cut campaign turned out to be successful as it will be debuting next year on HBO Max. This has led to fans demanding David Ayer’s original cut of the film with a new campaign #ReleaseTheAyerCut. After the Snyder Cut was announced, Ayer shared a GIF of Jared Leto’s Joker which featured text reading: “I am different f**k your opinion”.

Just 2 days ago, David Ayer revealed on Twitter that the original version of Suicide Squad was different. He wrote – “Diablo survived originally. Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots”.

Earlier in a tweet, David Ayer also revealed that much of Harley Quinn’s story had been changed due to political reasons, He said – “Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered the Harley comic books accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better”.

However, there is a significant roadblock ahead for David Ayer’s Ayer Cut as a standalone sequel of the Suicide Squad is currently in production. James Gunn has written and directed the film.

