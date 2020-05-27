Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: S*xual Abuse Charges On Prince Andrews & The Story Of ‘Pedophile Island’ Ignite The Talk





Netflix’s original and documentary series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich has released today. Expectedly, it has sparked the debate on dark stories of the British Virgin Islands aka Pedophile Island. Also, the series put lights of sexual abuse allegations on Prince Andrew.

Before passing away last year, Jeffrey Epstein had clouds of controversies surrounding him. It is said that he developed an elite social circle and procured many women, including underage girls, who were then sexually abused by Epstein and some of his contacts. And yes, Prince Andrew was one of the members of his ‘elite circle’.

The series is based on James Patterson’s book. It shades lights on Jeffrey’s s*x trafficking racket and other dark stories. In the series, Virginia Roberts Giuffre even claims of becoming the victim of s*x trafficking in 2001. She says, “I was s*xually abused by Prince Andrew. He knocked on the door, he came inside Ghislaine [Maxwell]’s townhouse, and we’re sitting there having tea. She goes to Prince Andrew, ‘How old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said, ‘17.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you’re right!’ He’s like, ‘My daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.’”

Virginia further adds, “I asked Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together. Right after that photo was taken, I was s*xually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.”

For the unversed, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on 6th July 2019 on the charges of s*x trafficking of minors, for the last time. He died in jail on 10th August 2019.

