Jason Mamoa AKA Aquaman Rocks A Black Leather Jacket & It’s All The Notes Men Need!

Aquaman star Jason Mamoa knows best how to pull off the jacket look in style.

He recently stepped out for dinner with wife Lisa Bonet. A lot of pictures of his outing are doing the rounds on the Internet, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the pictures, Momoa looks super cool in a black leather jacket. He completed the look with deep purple jeans and a black T-shirt.

Also, the Game of Thrones actor is still donning his a full beard and long hair, in case you were worried because he went bald for a Super Bowl commercial.

Bonet followed behind him in grey velvet pants, red boots and a long black coat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!