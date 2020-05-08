Is Katy Perry Collaborating With Taylor Swift For Daisies? Here’s What The Fans Think So

Last night Katy Perry shared a new still on her social media titled Daisies and it’s a new song that’s releasing on May 15, 2020. Roar singer is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom and shared the news with her fans a while ago and since then congratulations are in order for the couple.

As long as she shared the still on her Instagram account, fans started going frenzy about the same and guessing if Firework singer is collaborating with none other than Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift.

Sharing the still on Instagram, Katy wrote, “🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼”.



The Man singer shared a picture of herself, a while ago on Instagram and wrote, “🍷 🐍 biiig isolation 🐍 🍷”.

Now, did you notice the similarities in both the pictures? Taylor Swift is wearing a pullover which has daisies all over it and she shared it an hour later after Katy Perry shared the song update.

Last year, Taylor released her ‘You Need To Calm Down’ that also featured Katy Perry and fans went gaga over the same. The two singers weren’t really good friends and had a feud going on for years but Katy’s appearance on Taylor Swift’s song made all the bad blood between them vanish.

Take a look at these tweets here:

1989 TIMES IN A ROW?!?! TAYLOR POSTING WITH DAISY’S ON HER SHIRT?!?! KATY PERRY’S LEAD SINGLE FEATURES TAYLOR SWIFT!!! THIS IS GOING TO BE A MOMENT IN POP CULTURE#DAISES #KP5 pic.twitter.com/1DdP3qwInB — Ben (@TS7Track3) May 7, 2020

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of “reputation Stadium Tour” where Katy Perry sent an olive branch to Taylor Swift with a letter. Katy Perry announced her first single “Daisies” today and Taylor Swift shared her photo wearing daisies 🌞 A possible collab?#MyTheoryOnly pic.twitter.com/mAvBOQwiTP — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 7, 2020

Isn’t this exciting? This is the best news we have received in the entire lockdown. Can’t wait for it already!

