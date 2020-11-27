Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock stands on the top position when it comes to the highest-paid actors across. The actor churns out a fortune sufficient for a village single-handedly. While on that, seems like the actor is now aiming more this time around. As the rumours of a Hobbs & Shaw 2 with the actor are on rising, it is said that he has asked for a paycheque heftier than Vin Diesel. Yes, you read that right. Below is all you need to know about this update.

Advertisement

The Hobbs & Shaw sequel has been one of the most awaited projects, and as per reports, the studio is leaving no stone unturned to put together the project. Many names including Ryan Reynolds, Idris Alba, Brie Larson, Gal Gadot and more have already regained or joined the cast with The Rock already. Amid that is the news today.

Advertisement

As per the latest report on We Got This Covered, Dwayne Johnson has now demanded a bigger paycheque than the studio has offered Vin Diesel for any of their projects. The same report says that The Rock feels that he is the prior of the two and deserves to be paid more than the Alumni of the Fast franchise. With the position that Dwayne right now hold globally, it is factually correct too.

Hobbs & Shaw is already turning out to be a massive project, and the cast line up is pretty much evidence of that. Dwayne Johnson’s charm and the ultimate talent of the whole cast is bound to pull an audience. While talking about casting Brie Larson and Ryan Reynolds, a source told the portal, “A sequel is in the works, and they are interested to bring back most of the cast of the first one and give them bigger roles. Like Reynolds. Also want to add more female characters. They are interested in Brie Larson to join or someone like her.”

What is your take on Dwayne Johnson demanding more pay than Vin Diesel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Fans Threaten Warner Bros Of Fantastic Beasts 3 Boycott After Mads Mikkelsen’s Casting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube