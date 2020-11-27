The Dancing With the Stars champ Julianne Hough gushed about the upcoming year just three weeks after filing for divorce from Brooks Laich. She had first announced in May that she had separated from her husband of three years and have been spending time apart from each other during the quarantine period.

The 32-year-old dancer recently shared a gorgeous selfie with blushing cheeks on Instagram and wrote “SO beyond grateful for everyone who joined my live KINRGY:40 class this morning over on @kinrgy. Our KINRGYSTS truly are the most incredible and special community! Thanks for celebrating gratitude, hope and LOVE with me today! This is just the beginning. 2021 is definitely looking up.”

Take look at her post below:

After she shared the picture on Instagram, fans immediately began to flood her comments section with nothing but love for the actress. One user wrote, “You are glowing! So happy you’re finally happy,” another user wrote, “Julianne thank you so much for this! You’re so inspiring and beautiful.” One follower also commented, “You haven’t looked this good and happy in forever, proud of you girl.”

Julianne Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich, 37, earlier this month. The Dancing With the Stars alum took the legal action five months after she and the former professional hockey player announced their breakup. Both even released a joint statement in May.

As reported by US Weekly, the former couple in their statement wrote, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Previously the publication also reported that Hough and the former athlete “argued a lot” before calling it splits. A source said to the publication, “[They] just had different viewpoints on important issues. [They were] trying to find themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they’ve faced that were exasperated while married.”

