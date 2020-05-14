Hilarie Burton Makes Dandelion Wine Along With Her Kids

Former “One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton and her children — George Virginia Morgan and Augustus Morgan — are collecting dandelions to make wine.

Burton and her children collected “buckets and buckets of dandelions” from the fields surrounding their farm so she could make a batch of wine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I separate the dandelion petals from the green stem and you let the petals soak for about three days. Then you add some citrus and a whole bunch of sugar and you can buy champagne yeast off the Internet,” Burton said in a SAG Foundation Conversations interview.

She shared that it doesn’t taste like wine at all.

“It’s like making any wine with sugar and yeast and you let it ferment and sit for a couple of months. It tastes like summer. It doesn’t taste like wine; you’re not gonna drink a huge glass of it,” she said.

Burton called the dandelion wine the “elixir of summer”.

“My favourite book of all time is Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine that I read when I was 19, living in Manhattan very far away from this green. It resonated with me in a way like, ‘When I’m a grown-up I’m gonna make dandelion wine.’ It’s the elixir of summer that you have a little glass of when you’re in the throes of winter and you need a break from that. And it’s the one alcohol that’s good for your liver!” she said.

