Khloe Kardashian is really mad at the netizens right now. The rumours of her pregnancy with NBA star Tristan Thompson is doing the rounds on social media for the second time, and it has triggered the reality TV star to speak up about the same and clarify the air.

Last night Khloe Kardashian expressed her feelings on Twitter and called social media a sick and nasty place after rumours of her being pregnant with the child of Tristan went viral on the internet. Consequently, there was a massive backlash for the same.

A while ago, Kimberly Alexander had accused Khloe Kardashian’s ex-bf Tristan of having a six-year-old son with him. She asked Tristan to take a paternity test, the result of which was in negative. Now moving on to a new development on the same front, the former couple’s attorney, Marty Singer has sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander. It asks her to, “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” over the paternity claim test.

Kimberly asked Thompson to take the test a second time, and the latter agreed only on one condition that an AABB-accredited lab should perform the test. Khloe Kardashian has a 2-year-old daughter with the NBA star and is co-parenting her amid the lockdown.

Singer writes in the document, “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

It looks like Khloe Kardashian isn’t gonna leave anyone who is going to diss her family.

