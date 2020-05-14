Avatar 2: Makers Share A Intriguing BTS Photo From The Sets Of The Sci-fi Film Ft. Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana & Cliff Curtis

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron’s Hollywood sci-fi venture, Avatar, which released back in 2009 was without a doubt one of the biggest hits of the last decade. Avatar, when released, had set the box office on fire globally. Fans have been keenly waiting for the sequel of the film, Avatar 2, for a very long time.

It was yesterday when the makers of Avatar 2 took to the film’s official handle to drop a special treat for Avatar fans all across amid global pandemic. The makers shared a behind the scene glimpse from the sets of Avatar 2.

Along with the glimpse, the makers had a caption that read, “From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000-gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels.”

The very glimpse has Avatar 2’s lead stars Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Cliff Curtis with smile posing for the camera amid an underwater sequence.

Avatar fans have left no stone unturned to trend a glimpse on Twitter.

What a cast! I've been nervous about the sequels but this is getting me a little excited. #Avatar2 https://t.co/vMKpSUXkYF — Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) May 14, 2020

It was sold as an experience. Not as a movie. #ItWorked Keen to see it done again. #Avatar #Avatar2 https://t.co/s2aLfIOO5Q — 丂卂乃乇尺 (@S_A_B_E_R_) May 14, 2020

Recently rewatched 2010 #Avatar on @disneyplus and have to report it was really good, better than I remembered. Looking forward to #AVATAR2 — Patrick W. Hisel, MD (@Liberty_Doc) May 13, 2020

As per reports, Avatar 2 which was being shot in New Zealand was put on halt therein March following lockdown due to global pandemic. Now that the lockdown has been lifted in New Zealand, director James Cameron is all set to resume filming Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 is slated to release on 17th December 2021.

