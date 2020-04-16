Here’s Why Man Of Steel Actress Amy Adams Thinks Warner Bros Is Moving Away From Henry Cavill’s Superman

Superman is one superhero who took DC’s fan following to the next level, like how Iron Man did for Marvel. This Krypton hero was played by Henry Cavill and his huge fan base took the buzz around DC universe to the next level. Amy Adams played the female lead and her character ‘Lois Lane’ is one of the most loved characters in Hollywood.

Amy debuted with Man Of Steel (by Zack Synders) in 2013 and the movie did incredible business at the box office. Later, she played one of the most iconic characters in DC’s Batman VS Superman: Dawn Of Justice which was released in the year 2016. Post Dawn Of Justice, she was seen playing the same character in the Justice League (2017).

But DC suffered a lot due to that film because of poor box office performance, rewriting and editing of scripts, directors being changed and much more. The actress feels that her character’s future in DC feels unclear. Also, there were reports in 2018 that Henry Cavill won’t be a part of DC anymore as Super Man. But the actor later cleared that he is still a part of the DC universe but there are no films for Super Man yet.

However, Amy revealed that DC hasn’t updated anything about a Superman film in their upcoming projects. She thinks that DC is moving in a different direction than and it doesn’t include anything for Henry Cavill’s superhero yet. Amy says the chances of a new Superman movie are bleak.

However, she is open to play the character of Lois if any more films are happening with DC, but she isn’t hopeful anymore.

