EXCLUSIVE! Dimple Kapadia’s Character Update From Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Ft. Robert Pattinson & John David Washington

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, set in the world of international espionage, has been in the news ever since it was announced. However, it caught more attention in India last September when the revered filmmaker along with his leading men John David Washington and Robert Pattinson had landed in Mumbai to shoot for certain important sequences with actors Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith. Koimoi now has an update on Dimple’s character from the film.

“Dimple’s character is extremely important to the plot and while it’s not completely negative, it has shades of grey. During the Mumbai schedule she even shot for some intense sequences with John David Washington at an apartment in Breach Candy. The entire building was under tight security during the shoot to avoid trespassers,” informs a source close to the development.

Mumbai Mirror had earlier also reported that Denzil Smith plays Dimple’s husband and a powerful and well-connected arms dealer in the upcoming action-thriller. The film also features Hollywood biggies like Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine, who has been a regular in Christopher Nolan films like The Batman series, The Prestige, Inception and Interstellar. After going on the floors in the US in 2019, the film has also been shot across seven countries, including Italy, UK, India and Estonia.

Interestingly, Tenet’s release date of July 17, 2020 was coinciding with Christopher Nolan’s 50th birthday on July 30. However, with the current scenario of the global pandemic, it is yet to see if the film will meet its release date in July. Nolan also seems to have a soft corner for July with four of his last five films, including The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk, had released in the same month.

When Koimoi reached out to Warner Bros, they refused to comment, a text message to Dimple Kapadia also remained unanswered.

