PAST TENSE(D): When Shatrughan Sinha LASHED Out At Amitabh Bachchan For Not Inviting Him To Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Wedding!

Shatrughan Sinha, as well as Amitabh Bachchan remained to be the top megastars of their generation. Both had tasted success in their respective careers, and that remained of the biggest reason for their competitive behaviour towards each other. Well, of course, the bad blood owing to insecurities and constant rifts, followed by. However, the saturation point was witnessed during Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding.

For the unversed, the Guru pair had an intimate wedding ceremony owing to Abhishek’s grandmother who was ill and at the hospital. Owing to the same, the duo opted for an intimate ceremony, but to seek blessings, the Bachchans sent boxes of sweets to all the close members from the Industry. Upset about the same, Shatrughan Sinha returned the box and lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan openly in an interview.

“Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? Amitabh had said those who had not been invited were not his friends in the first place. I won’t be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets. The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai? Hema Malini was not invited, neither were Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy. Half of the industry that has stood by the Bachchans through thick and thin. All of us are currently in second place as Amitabh is being guided by a misguided missile called Amar Singh,” said the veteran actor in a conversation with mid-day.

However, recently when Abhishek Bachchan appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan narrated their side of the story and went onto apologise Shatrughan Sinha if he was hurt, clarifying that they had no intention to upset anyone.

