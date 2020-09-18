After starring in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Henry Cavill has been silent for some time now. Fans began to speculate that the actor has left the role and the role of Superman will be played by another actor.

However, now the latest report reveals that the 37-year-old has signed a new deal, wherein he is also offered the option of cameos in DCEU films. According to the deal, the actor will be donning the cape for three movies and a few additional cameos. This means he would be seen nearly in 5-6 future films.

According to The Cultured Nerd, Henry Cavill has signed a deal with the studio after having a change of mind. He is said to have pitched a new arc for the Last Son of Krypton to WB, which resulted in rehiring him. The studio widely praised his pitch. The report was later confirmed by both DCU News and LightCast Podcast.

Although it’s not clear as to what the three movies and possible cameos could be. Rumours claim that one of the three films could be another Superman solo outing following Man of Steel. The publication reports that he could be playing a prominent role in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods or maybe even Aquaman 2. It’s not yet clear.

Henry Cavill’s return as Superman comes after Ben Affleck’s return as Batman in The Flash. The star’s reprising as Batman will feature in the 2022 multiverse-crossing movie alongside Michael Keaton’s version. Director Andy Muschietti also claims that Affleck’s Batman is the emotional spring-board needed before Flash meets Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the director said, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There’s a familiarity there.”

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Calls Brad Pitt S*xy, Asks “Will You Come To Me?” WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube