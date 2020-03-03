Harry Styles FINALLY Opens Up On His Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Calls Her A ‘Great Songwriter’

One Direction fame, Harry Styles is one of the most popular singers in Hollywood. Harry has dated celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe, Sara Sampaio, Erin Foster and more. Talking to Howard Stern about his exes, he ended up mentioning Taylor and said that she’s a great songwriter.

When asked about how he felt about exes writing songs for him, he said, “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering.’

He further added, “Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs. ‘The only time you really think, “Is this song too personal?” Is if you think about, “Is this going to be really annoying for the other person?” Because I do [care].”

Taylor and Harry dated from 2012-13; in fact, Harry is believed to be the inspiration behind Taylor’s hit song ‘Out Of The Woods’.