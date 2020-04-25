Harold Reid Passes Away At The Age Of 80; Band Statler Brothers Issue An Emotional Statement

Harold Reid who is known for singing bass Statler Brothers is no more. He passed away after losing a constant battle with kidney failure. Harold rose to prominence with Statler Brothers as the Grammy-winning country group started amassing love from everywhere.

It’s been reported that he took his last breath in his hometown Staunton, Virginia. These reports have been informed to the press by his nephew Debo Reid.

His band Statler Brothers took to their website to release an official statement that read, “He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him.”.

Apart from being a veteran singer, Harold was also a comedian. He was also an active member of Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

His nephew also released an official statement in which he said, “He leaves a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his stage and TV antics with smiles and cherish his music that will live with the ages.”

