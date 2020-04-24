After Getting Arrested Last Week, Ajaz Khan Granted A Bail With 1 Lakh’s Surety

Actor Ajaz Khan is amongst those infamous celebrities who grab the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it allegations of possessing banned drugs or making an objectionable TikTok video, the actor has earned quite a reputation as a newsmaker. In the last week, he was arrested by Khar police for making a controversial comment during a Facebook live session.

Ajaz Khan was arrested on 18th April and was charged under IPC section 153A and other sections. He was alleged for spreading hatred and disrupting communal harmony. Today, Ajaz was released on a bail of 1 lakh. The metropolitan magistrate SN Shinde granted bail and his lawyer made a point that Ajaz didn’t target any community but was taking a dig at politicians.

The police reportedly charged Ajaz with hate speech, defamation and violation of prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, last year too, he was arrested for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred, by Mumbai Cyber Police. A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media.

“It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large,” said the police.

After investigations, Ajaz was arrested. He was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Sec. 67 which attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!