Gaiety Galaxy Owner Manoj Desai: "Akshay Kumar Reached Out To Us But..."

Apart from several tragic deaths, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a brutal toll on businesses of various fields. Speaking about Indian media, both cinema and television sectors are suffering big time, especially the daily wage workers are facing severe hardships. In a wake of such condition, the owner of Gaiety, Galaxy and Marathi Mandir theater, Manoj Desai has decided to fulfill his responsibility and Khiladi Akshay Kumar too has risen to the occasion.

Manoj Desai informed us that he’ll be paying the salaries of the workers for this month and is hopeful that the situation will get normal very soon. He also spoke about how Akshay Kumar came to their rescue and how they are making plans to face such an unprecedented crisis.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Desai said, “This is a difficult time for every one of us, not just us. We have applied for a bank overdraft to pay the workers for this month and let’s see what happens in the upcoming months given that people will take time to return to the cinema even after the lockdown is lifted. For multiplex owners, they have other businesses as well along with this but for people like us, we only have this. But, we are hopeful to be able to pull through.”

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, he said, “Akshay Kumar had reached out to us to extend his hand if needed but honestly, we politely refused it because he is already doing so much. I am sure we will somehow pull this through.”

“We will sit with YRF Studios and discuss and how we will go about that once things get back to little normalcy,” he signed off.

