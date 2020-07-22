Justin Bieber is one of the most popular singers of all time. He enjoys a fan following of 141 million on Instagram and keeps posting about his whereabouts on social media. The Sorry crooner has recently uploaded a close picture to flaunt his ‘Forever’ tattoo on his neck, and social media is going gaga about it.

In the picture, Justin is wearing a white round neck T-shirt, which is enhancing the tattoo. Even his wife Hailey Bieber could not stop herself from reacting love on it. She also shared the same picture on her Instagram story

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are indeed a power couple. The couple is very much vocal about their mushy romance and keeps posting enticing pictures on social media for their fans. Earlier in the day, Justin also uploaded another photo of himself on Instagram, where he was looking heartthrob in a yellow hoodie.

In the caption of this picture, Justin Bieber wrote, “LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH! I KNOW TIMES ARE HARD! WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER.” DJ Khaled also took the time to reply to Bieber on his post. He wrote, “In these hard times we must find the light IM HERE TO HELP BRING THE LIGHT ! LOVE AND LIFE ! JAH LIV LOVE WIDE LOVE IS THE ANSWER”

A week ago, Justin Bieber uploaded an adorable snap of wife Hailey Bieber and captioned it, “My sweet girl.”

What do you think about the couple’s mushy romance? Do let us know and stay tuned for more updates!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!