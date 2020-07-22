Kevin Hart Trolls Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Find Out Why!

Best friends never leave a chance to pull each other’s leg. That’s precisely how Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s friendship is. Along with their off-screen friendship, they even present us with some tremendous onscreen magic. After all, their work together is a big proof of the same.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is known for playing powerful action sequences. Usually, he does a lot of action scenes in his films. On the other hand, Kevin is not so much into that area. Hart is currently promoting his upcoming series, Die Hart. During the promotions, he was asked an interesting question regarding his best friend. That’s when the trolling happened.

As reported by Movieweb, in an interview, Kevin Hart was asked if he wanted to follow a similar career trajectory of an action hero like Dwayne Johnson. To this, the 41-year-old answered, “Not Dwayne Johnson-type stuff, because those things are stupid. My things are gonna be a lot better.”

Kevin Hart further shared, ” I lined up like 13 projects already, all action. One of them is called This Building Ain’t Mine. Another project is called I’m Not What You Think I Used To Be. It’s about robots. There’s another one called Spy I, Robot I. Smith Mr. And Mrs. Just working titles. Possible Mission. Don’t Train My Dog, I Got This.”

Anyone who knows Kevin and Dwayne knows about their friendship. So him calling the Baywatch star’s movies stupid is nothing but a joke.

