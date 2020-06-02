Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Aren’t Thinking About Their Future & They Have A Subtle Reason For It

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for quite a long time now. The singer duo started dating in 2015 and earlier this year, there were rumours that the couple got married but there’s nothing official to it. They first met on the sets of ‘The Voice’ and began their fairytale.

Over the years, the couple kept mum on their future plans. Last year, Gwen Stefani put a full stop to engagement rumours and stated that the couple himself will proclaim if there’s anything happening, to their followers. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, both Gwen and Blake have stopped discussing their future plans but there’s no reason to worry.

As per the report in Hollywood Life, both Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stopped discussing their engagement and wedding plans. And the reason is, the couple is trying to live in the present moment and spending quality time during the quarantine. They are also currently prioritising their professional lives. In short, the couple is making most of their current time without thinking much about the future.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani recently gave a haircut to her beau, Blake Shelton, while they are in self-quarantine.

Shelton joined host Jimmy Fallon via video chat from his ranch home in Oklahoma, where he is staying with Stefani and a few other family members. During their conversation, Stefani surprised Fallon when she joined the interview and explained that she was booked to give him a haircut and they weren’t going to change plans just for a talk show chat.

