As soon as the nominations for Grammys 2021 were out, The Weeknd slammed the awards by calling it corrupt. The reason behind his outrage was that he didn’t receive a single nomination despite delivering successful work like ‘After Hours’. As soon as he dropped his reaction, the singer’s fans too expressed their disappointment.

He had tweeted, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”. After witnessing fans’ support, he again took to social media platform and wrote, “just wanted to thank the fans for committing to this journey with me. i love you guys so much, none of this is possible without ya’ll seriously. XO.”

Now, reacting to all such chaos around Grammys 2021 nominations, Interim President of The Recording Academy and Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. has something to say to The Weeknd. As per Variety, he said, “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before.”

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process,” Harvey clarified on The Weeknd’s outrage.

A few hours ago, Drake supported the After Hours singer as he wrote, “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after. It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”

