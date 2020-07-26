Gone With The Wind Actress Olivia de Havilland Passes Away

2020 has been a heartbreaking year for everyone. Today, we lost one of the greatest talents of Hollywood, Olivia de Havilland. The actress, who was 104, took her last breathe in Paris on Saturday. She played one of the best character Gone With The Wind.

Olivia was the only surviving cast member of the 1939 film, Gone With The Wind. She played the role of Melanie Wilkes in the classic. The audience loved her performance and rose to immense popularity and success. The cult classic also starred Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable.

This is indeed a piece of sad news for the Hollywood industry. It was only on July 1, Olivia de Havilland celebrated her 104th birthday. In 1948, the Time Magazine wrote about her – “She rarely stops acting (or rehearsing) when she leaves the set.” It was regarding her appearance in The Snake Pit, a shocking screen exposé about mental institutions.

This year, the acting industry lost precious gems just like Olivia de Havilland. Celebs such as Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston, Peter Green Joel Schumacher, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput breathed their last this year. It has been a tough year for all their fans and admirers.

May Olivia’s soul rest in peace!

