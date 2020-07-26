Naya Rivera’s death had come as a shock to everyone who knew her or had worked with her. The Glee actress accidentally drowned in Lake Piru while her four-year-old son was found safely sleeping on the boat. She was merely 33 years old. Rivera’s younger sister Nickayla has recently posted a heartfelt message for her on social media.

It’s been two and a half weeks since Naya has left us. She is being remembered by her little sister Nickayla, 25. She has shared a black and white photo of her with Naya when they were younger.

Apart from the picture, Nickayla has written a long heartbreaking letter to her late sister, Naya Rivera. She wrote, “Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life,” wore Nickayla for Naya Rivera.

Well, Naya Rivera’s death is undoubtedly a tragic loss for everyone. The Glee actress has gone too soon. She will certainly be remembered by all of her fans, just like her sister Nickayla.

