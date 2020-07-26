After Life, starring Ricky Gervais is one of the most love Netflix sitcoms. The first two seasons are immensely appreciated, and fans are waiting for the third one. It’s a dark comedy that has some great emotional moments too.

On Friday, the actor shared the news about penning a draft for the first episode of season three. Since then, fans have been waiting for more updates. But there’s sad news for everyone who wants this Netflix series to go on and on.

While there will be the third one, After Life won’t have a fourth season. Ricky Gervais himself confirmed the news. In an interaction with The Mirror, the comedian said, “I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a four. And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that “to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience.”

The After Life actor further added, “That’s true. The audience think they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful.”

Check out the post below:

After Life is written and directed by Ricky Gervais. The series first aired in 2019 and received a positive response. The show also stars Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dhillon and Paul Kaye.

