Everyone is waiting for Zack Snyder’s version of the 2017 superhero movie, Justice League. And the filmmaker has made it clear that his version will ultimately be his own work. He has also shared new footage of Henry Cavill’s Superman in a black suit. Read on for details.

Snyder has stressed that his version of the movie will comprise all the footage that was filmed before his exit. It will not feature even a single shot from Joss Whedon ­(his successor.)

During JusticeCon’s Spotlight on Zack Snyder panel on Saturday, he said, “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact. I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release, which again, famously, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theatre”

Zack Snyder has even shared fresh footage of Justice League which showcases Henry Cavill’s Superman in a black suit.

Zack Snyder has previewed an official look at Henry Cavill's Superman wearing the iconic Black Suit during his panel at #JusticeCon! pic.twitter.com/QaTA9CK4RR — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) July 25, 2020

Zack Snyder is known for directing Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He had to leave the “Justice League” during the film’s post-production due to his daughter’s death.

