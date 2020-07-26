Justice League: Snyder Cut: Zack To NOT Have Any Scenes Shot By Joss Whedon, Here’s Why

Filmmaker Zack Snyder says he will not be using a single shot from Joss Whedon in his version of Justice League.

During JusticeCon’s “Spotlight on Zack Snyder” panel, Synder shared that he will only be using the scenes he shot before leaving the project for a family emergency, reports etcanada.com.

“There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie,” Snyder said, adding: “I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f**king hard fact.”

“I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a secondaAnything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release — which again, famously, I literally have never seen — would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theatre,” he added.

Synder previously directed ace Man of Steel” (2013) and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016). Whedon stepped in to finish “Justice League” but changed most of the movie. The Synder Cut of “Justice League” is expected to release on HBO Max next year.

