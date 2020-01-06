Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston Cutely Gazing At Brad Pitt Giving His Winner Speech Will Remind You Of Rachel & Joey At The Soapie Award

Golden Globes 2020 was a starry affair with names like Joaquin Pheonix, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jennifer Aniston and many Hollywood celebrities attending the prestigious night. The stars stepped looking their best and many of them bagged the awards as well. Out of the many categories and nominations, Brad Pitt bagged the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Award for his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

While this was a reason to celebrate, what the netizens couldn’t help but notice was Brad’s former lover and now a good friend, Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to his winning speech. Brad, in his hilarious speech, said, “I was gonna bring my mom but I couldn’t cause any woman I stand next too they say I’m dating them.” The camera then panned to Jennifer and her look reminded us of the Friends’ episode where Rachel and Joey attend the Soapie Awards.

Jennifer gives a bright smile and gazes at Brad with sheer love. Looks like she is all set to join the “I Love Brad Pitt” club now! Got the reference, FRIENDS fans? The video made it to the internet in no time and the Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston fand couldn’t help but gush over this cute video.

So are we all going to sit and pretend that #BradPitt’s acceptance speech wasnt in some secretive way directed toward #JenniferAniston ? I mean was I the only one that saw her face watching him?? #Bennifer2020 — Michelle Cole (@TherealMiShelle) January 6, 2020

Find someone who looks at you the way Jennifer still looks at Brad #GoldenGlobes #BradPitt #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/WgNQgBTbQn — StephaniePC (@mrspanetta) January 6, 2020

Can Brad and Jen just get back together already!? The way she looks at him and him stating on stage that he’s not dating anyone says it all. My heart just exploded… @goldenglobes #JenniferAniston #BradPitt — Sarah Braun (@SarahJayneBraun) January 6, 2020

Seeing #JenniferAniston smile at the joke #BradPitt made about bringing his mom to the @goldenglobes made my heart smile. What can I say, I’m still rooting for them. ❤️ #Romantic — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2020

Earlier, Actor Brad Pitt opened up about his relationship with actress and former wife Jennifer Aniston, saying that they are good friends. As Pitt arrived for the ceremony, he was asked how he felt about bumping into Aniston on the red carpet. “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt told etonline.com with a smile.

When told that the world wants a photograph of the two of them, Pitt joked: “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that,” he added. The actor was referring to Aniston’s first ever Instagram post, which showed her with her former co-stars.

