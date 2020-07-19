Godzilla Vs. Kong: LEAKED First Look Of The Titular Monsters Engaged In Gruesome Face-Off From A Toy Packing Goes Viral

Godzilla Vs. Kong is one of the most awaited releases globally. As the title indicates, the film will have the epic clash between the iconic monsters. Pople are excited and can’t wait to see it on the big screens to discover who among the two will survive the bloody battle. But for that, the audience will have to wait till mid-2021. The film is slated to release 21st May next year.

The latest news regarding Godzilla Vs. Kong is, fans of the MonsterVerse genre can’t contain their excitement. The first look featuring the monsters engaged in a face-off against each other from a toy packing has gone viral.

Kaiju News Outlet revealed the first look from a toy packing along with a tweet that read, “Breaking: The first official look at Godzilla and Kong facing off has been revealed. The image was found on the back of the new Godzilla vs. Kong Playmates Toys figure packaging.”

Breaking: The first official look at Godzilla and Kong facing off has been revealed. The image was found on the back of the new Godzilla vs. Kong Playmates Toys figure packaging. pic.twitter.com/jSUEEEdodl — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 18, 2020

Talking about the above first look, one gets to see both the titular monsters in full rage as they have destroyed a city with explosions happening in the backdrop along with fire and smoke.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The film has Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall with other in key roles.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021, after being delayed from a November 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!