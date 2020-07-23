Game Of Thrones is an emotion for many. Although the last season remains debatable, the love for the show will be immortal. HBO’s fantasy TV series has been a turning point for many. For example, Emilia Clarke’s career skyrocketed post her portrayal as Danaerys Targaryen. She may not have gotten the Iron Throne by the end, but her support for Nathalie Emmanuel truly deserves royal praise.

For the unversed, Nathalie played Missandei in Game Of Thrones. Initially a slave, she eventually became Danaerys Targaryen’s trusted advisor. So, it was obvious that Emilia and Emmanuel spent a lot of time together on sets. They bonded really well and had each other’s back.

It was during one of the first scenes when Nathalie Emmanuel had to don a revealing outfit for her role. Her co-actor shamed and made an inappropriate comment on her clothes. Upon learning about the same, Emilia Clarke got into the situation and handled it quite well.

In a conversation with Vogue, the Game Of Thrones’ supporting actress revealed all about it. Nathalie Emmanuel said, ‘In my first season, my costume was pretty revealing, and there was an incident with a supporting actor who made a comment about it on set – I mean, typical – and Emilia straightaway had my back’. It got handled.”

She even went onto term GoT sets as ‘male-dominated.’ Nathalie said, “(Emilia Clarke) and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way.”

Well, it’s always good to hear about women supporting women, isn’t it? Emilia Clarke is a real queen!

