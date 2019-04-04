“Game of Thrones” actress Natalie Dormer believes in challenging herself with whatever she does.

“I’ve said it before, but I truly believe if you don’t scare yourself a little bit, you’ll never grow,” said Dormer.

“Whether it’s the roles I’ve played or marathons I’ve run, I challenge myself to get out of my comfort zone,” added the actress, a global ambassador for innovative casual footwear brand Crocs, Inc.

She is a part of the brand’s “Come As You Are” marketing campaign, along with award-winning actress, singer-songwriter and director Zooey Deschanel.

They are joined by Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, South Korean actress and Gugudan girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong, and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose for the year-long campaign.

“The message that the brand is sharing is so important to me,” Dormer said.

They feature in a video to encouraging consumers to declare that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive.

“We is making a bold declaration that you can have both style and comfort no matter who you are or where your life takes you,” said Terence Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs.

