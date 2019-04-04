Actor Zachary Levi: “Shazam Is A Fun Yet Different Take On Superhero Genre”

Actor Zachary Levi says the team of “Shazam!” is providing a slightly different take on the superhero genre.

“Shazam!” tells the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster child who is empowered with magic ability. By uttering the word “Shazam“, he gets transformed into an adult superhero.

“It’s about a boy who has a pure heart. A wizard bestows upon him the magical ability to transform into a superhero by saying a word,” Levi told Efe in an interview.

“That is unlike any other superhero or superhero universe that I know of. Because it’s a 14-year-old in an adult looking super-powered body, it means tons of humour,” said Levi who plays the adult version of Batson.

Levi said it was an innovation. “A superhero connected to a teenager allows for a different characterization,” he said.

“We are not reinventing the wheel. We are just providing people a slightly different take on the superhero genre, and it’s a really fun one,” Levi said.

