Apart From Looks, Anil Kapoor Is Also Giving Us Major Daddy Goals! Sonam Kapoor Reveals

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says it is important for a person to become financially independent and parents should give certain respect and freedom to their children.

On actress Vidya Balan’s radio show “Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho“, Sonam shared her thoughts on financial independence and how her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor gave her wings, read a statement.

She said: “I became financially independent when I was 18 but just like a lot of Indian kids, I used to live with my parents. Besides that, I was always given that kind of independence where you have to make your own decisions. My father always tells me to take onus of my life decisions and not put the blame on anyone if the decision turns out to be bad.

“He (Anil) says, ‘I have brought you up in a way where I know you will always make the right decision’, and that kind of respect and freedom, I think every parent should give their child.”

Talking about financial independence, Vidya recalled how she felt when she bought an air-conditioner for the first time.

“I started doing ad films at the age of 19 and then I started doing it regularly and earned well. When I bought an air-conditioner for the first time through the hard earned money, that feeling was truly special.

“It felt like it’s not just an air-conditioner but a Kohinoor diamond that I have put up there. I can’t explain that feeling in words. When one is financially independent, when they earn by themselves and splurge it, that feeling is something else.”

The show airs on 92.7 BIG FM.

