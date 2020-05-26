From Megan Fox To Reese Witherspoon, Here’s How Hollywood Stars Celebrated Memorial Day Weekend

The ongoing coronavirus Pandemic has hurt the world big time especially the USA. But keeping the spirits high, America came together to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Many American stars took to their social media and shared how they are celebrating the special day while also maintaining social distancing. Have a look at how stars from Megan Fox to Reese Witherspoon celebrated the Memorial Day Weekend.

Carrie Underwood lifted her mood up on the day by wearing a bikini and chilling around. She clicked a cute selfie and shared it with her Instagram fans.

“Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou” she captioned her post.

Ryan Seacrest took to hiking by keeping himself masked. “A breath of fresh air…. even from behind a mask. Happy Memorial Day Weekend!” his post read as saying.

Chrissy Teigen also shared a high on life selfie on Instagram in which she can be seen chilling while wearing a bi*ini along with sunglasses and hat. Sharing the selfie on Instagram stories, she wrote, “Oh, yeah, mofos”

Emma Roberts took to Instagram and shared a stylishly badass pic of herself.

“It was a @fendi & @foundoyster kind of weekend 🌸💗 #notanad” she captioned.

Megan Fox also made a big announcement that she was teaming up with Redline Steel to raise $2 million for veterans and their families on the Memorial Day. Talking to the US Weekly, she told, “It was a no-brainer to be a part of this Memorial Day promotion and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,”

Jessie James Decker shared a lovey-dovey picture with Eric Decker from the beach. She captioned it, “My handy man”

Reese Witherspoon has been in news lately for the upcoming installment of her popular franchise Legally Blonde. The actress along with her son Tennessee and dog enjoyed the weekend thoroughly. She shared a picture on Instagram where we can see them feeding peanut butter to their dogs.

“#LaughingChallenge accepted, @goldiehawn!🙌🏻 I think we all benefited from this one…🤣🐶 Laughter really is the best medicine, y’all! And maybe so is peanut butter?🤔” she captioned the post.

What are your thoughts on this?

