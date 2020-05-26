Love Professor Severus Snape? This Is How Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Came Up With His Name!

Popular British author J.K Rowling who is well known across the globe for her fantasy novel ‘Harry Potter’ had an interesting revelation recently. It was last week when the ace author of the Hollywood superhit series based on her novel revealed the inspiration behind the name of character Professor Severus Snape which was portrayed on screen by late actor, Alan Rickman.

J.K. Rowling took to her Twitter handle and shared that she got the inspiration to name the iconic character of Professor Severus Snape from an old street signboard. The ace author shared a picture of the signboard which read, ‘Severus Road S.W. 11’.

Along with the street signboard, J.K.Rowling also had a tweet that read, ” Real Harry Potter inspiration alert: I walked past this sign every day on my way to work when I was living in Clapham . Much later – post-publication – I revisited the area & suddenly realised THIS was why ‘Severus’ had leapt into my head when thinking of a 1st name for Snape.”

Professor Severus Snape, played by Alan Rickman is one of the most popular and iconic characters in the Harry Potter series. The character has been widely acclaimed by readers and critics. J.K. Rowling described him as “a gift of a character” whose story she had known since the first book.

Actor Alan Rickman portrayed Professor Severus Snape in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

