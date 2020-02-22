FRIENDS: The One With The REUNION! Check Out How Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & Others Announced That ‘It’s Happening’

FRIENDS completed 25 years last year and since then, the news of the reunion has been making the rounds. Several times, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were asked about FRIENDS reunion. Well, guess what? IT’S HAPPENING!

You read it right! After 16 years since the last season aired in 2004, we all will get to see our 6 friends – Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey together again! This news is huge as every FRIENDS fan has waited for this and it will soon come true.

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and other cast took to their social media pages to make this announcement. They shared a pic from their photoshoot during their Friends days and all gave the same caption, “It’s happening… ⁣@hbomax⁣ @courteneycoxofficial⁣ @lisakudrow⁣ @mleblanc⁣ @mattyperry4 @_schwim_”.

Check out the post below:

The Friends reunion episode will be aired on HBO Max and for the same, the makers of the series David Crane and Martha Kauffman will be coming together.

We can’t wait to watch this reunion episode. Now that it is official, we have a lot of questions on our mind like – “Is Joey staying with Monica and Chandler now? How old must have Emma and Mondler’s kids grown? Are Ross and Rachel married and do they have another kid? Did Phoebe and Mike (played by Paul Rudd) have kids and did they turn into a musical family as she wanted? Did Gunther find love?”

Well, we really can’t wait for this reunion episode!