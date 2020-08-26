How often do we consider giving up on something which we have dreamt of all our lives? Mostly, never. Similarly, Matt LeBlanc started off the popular sitcom show, FRIENDS with just $11 in his pocket and can you guess his net worth now?

According to The Sun, it’s $80 million. LeBlanc wasn’t always rich but he did work hard for what he is right now in life.

Matt LeBlanc has always been lucky in the entertainment industry. He got his big break with FRIENDS back in 1994 and played the iconic character of Joey Tribbiani and the rest is history.

This is totally a story of true rags to riches, isn’t it? But the FRIENDS actor deserves every penny in his bank account.

Matt started off his career as a model in New York in the late 80s and landed gigs in shows like “Top Of The Heap” and “Vinny & Bobby” but was still looking for something permanent.

When the Man With A Plan actor auditioned for FRIENDS, he only had $11 in his pocket but that one role changed his life. The show had a successful run of ten years from 1994 to 2004 and the cast became immensely popular among the fans.

Matt LeBlanc’s signature dialogue from the show ‘How you doin?’ has a fanbase of its own. The FRIENDS actor once revealed that on receiving his first paycheck he went to a diner and hot himself a nice hot dinner. Priorities, you see!

