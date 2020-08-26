Riley Gale, who is well known as the lead singer of Power Trip, passed away on Monday night at the age of 34. The cause of death is yet to be shared.

Riley’s family shared the sad news via a statement on the band’s official Twitter handle. Gale helped to form the band in 2008.

The statement released by Riley Gale’s family read, “It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.”

It continued, “Riley Gale was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind.”

It further read, “You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The statement concluded with a request to respect the family’s privacy during this time. It also asked Riley Gale’s fans to make donations to Dallas Hope Charities instead of sending flowers.

Ice T, whose band Body County collaborated with Riley this year, shared a tribute on social media

I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how… I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh 🙏 https://t.co/c1MOo8p4GE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020

Drummer Jay Weinberg too paid tribute to the late singer saying he “only had the good fortune of meeting him once.”

So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him. — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) August 26, 2020

Riley was one of the sweetest guys ever. Anyone who spent any time with him knows that. What the actual fuck. 🥺💔 https://t.co/K8zuK6Lybo — Best Coast (@BestCoast) August 26, 2020

Power Trip was formed in 2008. The band has two full-length albums to its name Manifest Decimation (2013) and Nightmare Logic (2017).

May Riley Gale’s soul rest in peace!

