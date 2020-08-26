Maverick filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s father breathed his last on Tuesday. The reason of death is said to be natural causes. Steven’s production company Amblin announced the same last night.

Arnold was an engineer at General Electric. He was 103 years old. Reportedly, Steven was with his father on the night of his demise, telling him, “You are our hearth. You are our home.”

Arnold Meyer Spielberg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 6, 1917. As per a report in Variety, Steven Spielberg said, “When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad and I say, ‘My dad and a team of geniuses started that.’”

After more than a century of contributions and commitment to his family, friends, and career, Arnold Meyer Spielberg, father of Steven, Anne, Sue and Nancy Spielberg, passed away of natural causes on August 25, 2020. Our deepest condolences to the Spielberg family. pic.twitter.com/wzByk5NJSR — Amblin (@amblin) August 26, 2020

Arnold Spielberg has three daughters, Anne, Nancy and Sue alongside Steven Spielberg. He is also survived by four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In a joint statement, Arnold’s family said that their father taught them to “love to research, expand their mind, keep their feet on the ground, but reach for the stars [and] look up.” They told him at his bedside, “Thank you for my life. I love you, Dad, Daddy, Daddelah. And then so then, and then so then, what happens next…”

Arnold Spielberg’s death is definitely a significant loss to filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his family. We offers them our heartiest condolences.

For more updates, please stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Proves She’s The MOST Stylish Single Mother & There’s Nothing Holding Her Back!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube