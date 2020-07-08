FRIENDS’ ‘Chandler Bing’ Matthew Perry SLASHES The Price Of His Luxurious LA Apartment’s By $8 Million

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry, who played the character of Chandler Bing in the world-famous show, has slashed the price of his LA penthouse.

The luxury apartment of The Century block is situated in Beverly Hills. Matthew Perry, 52, has reduced the apartment’s price from $35 million to $27 million. He had been trying to sell the property for a year in vain.

Matthew Perry had bought the 9,300 ft penthouse in 2017 for $20 million. The apartment, which covers the whole of the 40th floor, has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four terraces.

The master bedroom has a 180-degree view of the beautiful city of LA and boasts to fit a king-size bed with a stunning grey textured bed frame. It also has an en suite bathroom.

One of the most expensive condos in LA, the penthouse also has a separate breakfast area with seating, along with a gorgeous white high-end kitchen.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, quirky chairs, stylish tables, and striking ornaments, the living room is everyone’s dream. The whole house is styled with velvety furniture, grey and green color scheme and smooth wooden floor.

The premium apartment’s theme is inspired by Matthew Perry’s favorite superhero- Bat Man. The apartment has a Bat Man themed screening room and a pool table.

Along with this, the posh building includes a movie theatre, a gym, a pool, and private wine storage.

According to the LA Times, the actor wanted to sell the apartment as he is now settled in his properties in New York City and Malibu.

In other news, fans are eager to see Matthew Perry in the up and coming FRIENDS Reunion for HBO Max. Each of the six main actors will reportedly be earning somewhere between $2.5 million for the same.

Recently, Perry had announced on Twitter that he was kicked out of therapy. It is a known fact that Matthew Perry has struggled with addiction in the past.

He admitted in 2016, that he does not remember “three years” of filming FRIENDS, because of his addiction.

