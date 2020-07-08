Russell Crowe Opens Up On Unhinged & Whether People Are Ready To Return To The Cinema Halls

Actor Russell Crowe says he is pretty good at self-isolating as he has been practising it for the past 30 years.

“It turns out I’ve been self-isolating on and off for the past 30 years, and I’m pretty good at it,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted Crowe as saying.

“I’ve actually found it to be very productive; it’s given me reflective time, but also creative time, time to write songs and write scripts and work on productions in the future. I was starting to feel like I had this life where I was dragging a whole bunch of tin cans and loose tile parts behind me. So in a way, being still for a while, I’ve actually been able to just go through a list and check things off,” he added.

The actor will soon be seen in “Unhinged”.

Talking about the film, he said: “It was a whole bunch of driving stuff and car accidents, playing a really, really dark character completely lacking in humanity. And look, I got a different hairdo, I’ve coloured my beard, I’ve changed all these other things, but my engine was used to revving way higher so that just felt really easy.”

“Unhinged” is scheduled for release on July 31, and will be a big test case to see if people are willing to return to theatres at the moment.

“Well, we’ll see what happens. The studio is doing constant revisions on the idea in tandem with the exhibitors and local governments. It’s a hard position to take, but at the end of the day, somebody has to do it. They’ve got to test the water and see if that part of our life can come back,” said the actor.

On the work front, the Oscar winner was recently seen essaying the role of late Fox News founder Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice”, aired in India on Zee Cafe.

“The core thing that they said that’s captured is how much fun it was to be in his company. And (it was important to me) to not fall into the trap of saying, ‘I’m going to play the baddest man alive, who has ripped the moral thread of America asunder’. Because if you do that, you’re actually displaying the bias that the piece talks about in the first place,” he said, adding: “I have to say I’m not a regular news watcher anymore, not that I was prior to this job especially. And I could never watch Fox News before anyway.”

