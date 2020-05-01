FlashbackFriday: When Chris Evans & Jeremy Renner Called Black Widow Sl*t & Wh*re

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest and successful Hollywood superhero franchises with an amazing star cast. But what if we tell you that actors Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner have once landed them in a major controversy due to an offensive statement they made?

It all happened during their interview with Digital Spy in 2015 for the film Avengers: Age of Ultron. Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner were asked what do they have to say about fans hoping that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will end up either with Captain America or Hawkeye.

To this, Jeremy Renner answered, “She’s a sl*t”. On the other hand, Chris Evans, who burst into laughter added that she’s ‘a complete wh*re’. Their answers had received a severe backlash from fans all over the world. The actors later apologised for their offensive and insulting remarks on Black Widow.

In his apology statement, Chris Evans said, “Yesterday we were asked about the rumours that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America. We answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Jeremy Renner stated, “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone. It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

Unlike what fans thought, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, we get to see romantic moments between Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. So her character neither ended with Chris Evans aka Captain America nor with Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye.

That was our #FlashbackFriday for today. What do you have to say about this controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

