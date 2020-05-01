Brad Pitt & Alia Shakwat Are The NEW Couple In Town, “She Doesn’t Try To Change Or Control Him”

There have been multiple reports revolving around Brad Pitt and his relations ex-wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. However, the one we should really be having our attention on is Alia Shawkat. If rumours are to be believed, not the FRIENDS’ actress, but the actor has been quarantining with Alia. Now, adding to the fuel are reports of him introducing his latest lady love to friends.

Yes, you heard that right! Looks like all the reports regarding Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt adopting, welcoming kids via surrogacy, quarantining were nothing but a hoax. A recent report confirms that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has introduced his new girlfriend to his closed ones, and things are better than ever.

A source close to In Touch reveals the same as, “Brad can’t believe he’s found someone so smart, down-to-earth, normal, quirky and funny. She’s constantly surprising him and she’s always making him laugh. They have art, architecture and films in common, but he loves her beauty, inside and out, and her wacky outlook on life. They’re definitely kindred spirits.”

Furthermore, the report suggests that they have been making the most of quarantine and what Brad Pitt likes the most about his new lover is the fact that she loves him for who he is, without alterations. “Right now they’re just taking it slow, spending a lot of time together, looking at Brad’s collection of art books, checking out museums online, seeing old films, just really getting to know each other,” the insider tells In Touch about their dynamic. “They’re Zooming with friends [and] he’s introduced her to the important people in his life. Alia’s easy-going and doesn’t try to control or change him,” reveals the source. We wonder if that was an indirect dig at Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie?

Well, only time will tell who Brad Pitt is really dating but clearly, his lover boy hat is on amid lockdown!

